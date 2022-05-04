Winnipeg’s Golf Courses Begin to Open for the Season

Now that the grass is beginning to dry out, Winnipeg’s golf courses are preparing to open for the season — albeit later than usual.

The city’s golf courses will start opening Friday, May 6 and into next week as course conditions allow.

Kildonan Park Golf Course will open a modified nine-hole course on Friday, with the remaining holes opening in the coming weeks.

Crescent Drive Golf Course will fully open on Saturday, May 7, while Windsor Park Golf Course will open a modified course on Tuesday, May 10.

The price to book a round of golf at either Kildonan Park or Windsor Park will be reduced to begin the season.

Residents can book tee times as of 2 p.m. today online, by calling 311 or each course’s individual pro shop.