Assiniboine Park Zoo to Host Day of Solidarity with Ukraine

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is planning to hold a day of solidarity with Ukraine this Saturday.

On May 7, Assiniboine Park Zoo will donate 30 percent of admissions to relief efforts in the war-torn country, as well as from restaurants within the park and zoo.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to unimaginable suffering, destruction, and loss of life,” said Bruce Keats, chief operations officer, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“By offering financial aid, we hope to assist the people of Ukraine in their time of need and support our fellow zoological organizations in Ukraine and the animals in their care.”

Proceeds will be divided equally and donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation’s #HelpUkraineNow humanitarian appeal, and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria emergency appeal for Ukrainian zoos.

The zoo will also feature:

Special enrichment for animals throughout the zoo

Blue and yellow lapel ribbons for zoo visitors

Special Ukrainian menu items at the Park Café (located in the Park next to the Riley Family Duck Pond) and Tundra Grill (at the Zoo).

The zoo and its amenities are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.