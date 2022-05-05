Folklorama Receives $400K to Strengthen Festival

Manitoba’s largest multicultural festival is getting a funding boost from the province.

Folklorama is receiving $400,000 from the Manitoba government to strengthen its viability and accessibility.

The funding will be split between $300,000 going towards Folkloram’s participating pavilions this year, as well as those who participated in 2019 but are not yet able to return for this year’s 51st edition due to the effect of the pandemic. An additional $100,000 will offset the admission price of the 9:45 p.m. shows on Monday and Tuesday nights to help boost attendance by reducing ticket costs.

“The funds made in a pavilion during the festival stay in that community and are often the largest fundraising opportunity in a year for those organizations,” said Teresa Cotroneo, executive director, Folklorama.

“Thanks to the Manitoba government’s support, Folklorama pavilions will have a hand-up in their ability to restart programs that may have been paused due to the pandemic and ensure our rich ethno-cultural history is preserved into the future.”

This year’s Folklorama will take place from July 31 to August 13.