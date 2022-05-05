RCMP Search for Portage la Prairie Pizza Pilfer

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are on the hunt for a hungry suspect or suspects who robbed pizza delivery drivers of their precious cargo in three separate incidents.

The first occurred on April 23 when a delivery driver was approached on Oak Bay by a man with a knife. The suspect demanded the pizzas and fled on foot. The 38-year-old male driver wasn’t injured.

On May 2, another delivery driver was approached by a man on 10th Street NW. The suspect stole the pizzas and threatened the driver with a machete before fleeing on foot. The victim, a 40-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

The next day, a delivery driver on Wilkinson Crescent was robbed of both his pizza delivery and his vehicle at knifepoint. The 24-year-old male victim wasn’t injured.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2016 Honda Accord with a Manitoba licence plate KLD 198.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.