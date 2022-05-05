Winnipeg Begins Mosquito Larviciding Program

WINNIPEG — The battle against those pesky seasonal skeeters is officially on as the City of Winnipeg begins its mosquito larviciding program.

Starting later than usual due to prolonged winter-like weather, the program will target mosquito larvae in the aquatic stage before they emerge as adult mosquitoes.

“Above normal winter precipitation has resulted in standing water in ditches and low-lying areas in fields and forests,” said David Wade, superintendent of insect control.

“As the spring mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the standing water, an extensive larviciding program is anticipated.”

City staff will treat more than 28,000 hectares of water area on an ongoing basis based on weather conditions. Treatment will be utilized by both ground equipment and four helicopters.

Monitoring for adult nuisance mosquitoes in New Jersey light traps will begin Friday with the first trap counts posted to the city’s website on May 9.

Should the city need to fog for mosquitoes, treatment will be carried out using DeltaGard 20EW in areas with the highest nuisance mosquito populations.

The city will notify the public 24 hours prior to the start of any fogging operation.

Residents can apply for a 90-metre buffer zone through 311 online, by email or by writing to Insect Control Branch at 3 Grey Street, Winnipeg MB R2L 1V2.