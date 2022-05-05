Winnipeg Police Investigating Two Homicides Within 24 Hours

Winnipeg police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a day of each other.

The first happened on Tuesday night when a man was seriously assaulted in the parkade at The Forks.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Kyle James Craik, 27, of Winnipeg.

On Wednesday evening, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Young Street for a report of a disturbance and a serious assault.

Officers located a deceased man near the home upon arrival. His name hasn’t been released.

Police are investigating both incidents and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).