Man Stabbed During Winnipeg Carjacking: Police

Winnipeg police are looking for a group of suspects after a man was stabbed and robbed of his vehicle early Friday.

The carjacking happened at around 12:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was approached by a group of unknown males who asked for a cigarette. The victim was then stabbed and the suspects took off in his vehicle.

Officers located the man and began emergency medical care, including applying a chest seal. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS (8477).