Morris Motorcyclist Injured in Crash with Semi

Wind may have played a role in a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-trailer truck in the RM of De Salaberry on Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 52 near the intersection with Highway 59.

Police believe strong winds may have caused the motorcycle to drift into the oncoming lane where it collided with the eastbound trailer of the semi.

The motorcycle driver, a 64-year-old man from Morris, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.