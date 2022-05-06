Suspect Breaks Leg Fleeing from Police, IIU Investigating

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who was injured while being pursued by RCMP officers in Portage la Prairie.

Police responded to a call on 11th Street NW on Wednesday night. The teen fled the scene, but tripped and fell. He was taken into custody and was later transported to hospital in Portage la Prairie suffering from a broken leg.

The IIU is investigating the circumstances that led to the injury and is asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.