City Closing Several Streets for Upcoming Construction

Winnipeg motorists will want to take note of several road closures coming into effect in the coming days.

The city on Friday released a list of roadways that will be temporarily closed in sections, beginning as early as Sunday.

Hargrave Street

Northbound Hargrave Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue, will be closed on Sunday, May 8 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. for building construction.

Jubilee Avenue

Westbound Jubilee Avenue, from Cockburn Street to Osborne Street, will be closed on Sunday, May 8 at 7 a.m. until Friday, October 14 at 3 p.m. for road construction. The south sidewalk will remain open.

Nairn Avenue

Westbound Nairn Avenue, from Stadacona Street to Watt Street, will be closed on Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, August 31 at 3 p.m. for road construction.

St. James Bridge

The on-ramp from Academy Street heading northbound as well as the off-ramp to eastbound Portage Avenue will be closed from Saturday, May 7 at 6 a.m. until Monday, May 9 at 6 a.m. Access to the off-ramp from Kintyre Street will also be closed during this time.

The southbound off-ramp to Academy Road will be closed on Sunday, May 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Stafford Street

Southbound Stafford Street, from Taylor Avenue to Corydon Avenue, will be closed from Sunday, May 8 at 7 a.m. until Friday, October 28 at 7 p.m. for road construction.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.