Swoop Restarts Direct Flights from Winnipeg to Kelowna

Low-cost airline Swoop has expanded seasonal air service to Kelowna from Winnipeg, among other Canadian destinations.

The airline will fly between Winnipeg and Kelowna three times weekly with introductory fares of $79 plus fees.

Swoop introduced service between the two cities in May 2019 and restarted the flights on Friday.

In addition to connecting Kelowna with Winnipeg, Swoop will also connect the B.C. city to Edmonton, while also serving Toronto with four flights per week.

“We know how important affordable air travel is to the recovery of the tourism economy and are proud to mark this occasion,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance, Swoop. “Swoop is thankful for the ongoing support the residents of Kelowna and the Okanagan region have demonstrated over the past three years.”