Labour Federation Boss Re-Elected to Fifth Term

WINNIPEG — Kevin Rebeck has been re-elected as president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

Rebeck will serve his fifth term as MFL president following the re-election, while Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW 832, was also re-elected as MFL treasurer.

“I am honoured to be chosen by members of the MFL to keep fighting on behalf of working families in our province,” Rebeck said in a statement.

“The past few years have highlighted just how much we rely on workers in Manitoba, and just how important unions are for working families. Your MFL will continue to fight for things that will make a difference in the lives of workers, like stronger public services, good family-supporting jobs and a safer, fairer Manitoba.”

Delegates at the recent MFL Convention, which was held virtually May 5-6, also approved changes to the MFL constitution that adopt gender-inclusive language and ensure greater gender diversity and balance on its executive council.

Other resolutions passed call for the provincial government to ensure that gig workers are treated the same as any other type of worker under the law, to raise Manitoba’s minimum wage to a living wage level, and to require that all workers have at least 10 paid sick days at work per year.

The next MFL Convention will be held from May 9 – 11, 2024.