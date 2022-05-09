CONTEST: Win Tickets to ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’

We want to send you to Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory!

Running June 7-12 at Winnipeg’s Centennial Concert Hall, it’s Broadway’s big treat.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat with songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.” Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more at this everlasting showstopper!

Tickets are on sale now at centennialconcerthall.com. Presented by Empty Cup Collective and Showtime Productions Inc.

Win tickets with ChrisD.ca

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show!

