Cirque du Soleil’s OVO Coming to Winnipeg

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Winnipeg this summer with its high-flying production of OVO.

Running August 3-7 at Canada Life Centre, OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects.

“Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy,” Cirque du Soleil said in a news release on Monday.

OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) will run for seven performances comprised of 100 people from 25 countries, including 52 artists.

Tickets are on sale today to Cirque Club members and on May 16 to the general public through Ticketmaster.