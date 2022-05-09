Driver Killed in Collision with Guard Rail in RM of Thompson

One person was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Thompson.

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to the collision on Provincial Road 432, located approximately five kilometres south of Highway 23, just after 3 a.m.

Officers determined the vehicle was travelling southbound at the time when the driver collided with a guard rail. The vehicle then entered the ditch where it was partially submerged in water.

The driver, whose gender and age haven’t been released, was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.