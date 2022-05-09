Manitoba to Provide Flood Disaster Funding

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has launched a Disaster Financial Assistance program to assist with flood-related damages to infrastructure, private residences, farms and small businesses.

The province says Manitobans should check with their insurance providers to review their policy coverage before applying for DFA. Some insurance costs, such as sewer backup, aren’t covered by the provincial program. Some Manitobans may have also purchased overland flood insurance.

The program will also help with verified livestock losses and other uninsurable losses to basic and essential property.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk says the federal government will likely provide additional funding related to Manitoba’s spring 2022 storm and associated flooding.

More information on the DFA program and eligibility can be found on the province’s website.

