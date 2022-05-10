Assiniboia Downs Starting Racing Season One Week Later

If the weather wasn’t already the main storyline of 2022, it’s now put a wrench into the plans at Assiniboia Downs to start the racing season.

Officials on Tuesday announced a delay to the start of live thoroughbred racing at the Winnipeg track to May 31 — one week later than originally planned.

Late winter storms and other related weather issues have shortened the training window for horses.

“We have been listening to some concerns coming out of the backstretch,” said CEO Darren Dunn. “Everyone rightfully wants to be able to come out of the gate to compete in top form and with just a little more time they will be ready. For the sake of a week, we felt it was the right decision to make as we want the same thing as it relates to field size and maximum wagering options for our valued customers.”

But don’t worry about a shortened racing season. An extra week will be added to the end of the regular racing schedule, ensuring the track offers all 50 days of racing up until September 27.

The first race post at Assiniboia Downs will be 7:30 p.m. CT on all race days.