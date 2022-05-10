Man Arrested After Cat Found Severely Injured

Winnipeg police have arrested a man as part of an animal cruelty investigation involving an injured cat.

Police were notified by the Winnipeg Humane Society on May 2 about the abuse of a cat at a home in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street, which occurred on April 29.

A WHS investigator attended and located a roommate, who had placed the call for assistance. The cat was found in severe distress, suffering from an extremely injured leg, which needed to be amputated, as well as facial injuries.

At around 10 a.m., police arrested a man after consulting the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg resident faces a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect in Manitoba can report it to the provincial animal care line at (204) 945-8000.