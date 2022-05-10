Highway Reconstruction Work Begins at Deacon’s Corner

Reconstruction work is underway at Deacon’s Corner on the Trans-Canada Highway and Provincial Road 207.

The province advised on Tuesday there will be temporary traffic controls in the eastbound and westbound directions, and motorists should heed the construction signage and use caution when travelling through the intersection.

Those travelling to Lorette should consider using PR 405 as an alternate route to avoid delays at Deacon’s Corner.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says the reconstruction project will continue through October 2022.