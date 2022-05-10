Manitoba Bolstering Sectors Hardest Hit by Pandemic with $1M

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is supporting sectors hardest hit by the pandemic with a $1 million investment.

Four organizations will each receive $250,000 for projects addressing their labour market needs.

“This investment will support the food and beverage, supply chain and hospitality sectors to develop new market opportunities and facilitate the recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce,” said Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen.

“Supporting workers and businesses in these sectors is critical to the province’s post-pandemic recovery and ongoing economic growth.”

Cullen made the announcement Tuesday outside of Hyatt House Winnipeg-South on Sterling Lyon Parkway alongside representatives from the hotel and hospitality sectors.

The four organizations receiving a share of the funding include The Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, Food and Beverage Manitoba, the Manitoba Hotel Association and Supply Chain Management Association Manitoba.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been very hard on the hotel sector,” said Scott Jocelyn, president and CEO, Manitoba Hotel Association. “We appreciate the government’s support as we work to rebuild our businesses and our workforce.”