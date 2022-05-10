Campground Openings Delayed in Some Manitoba Parks

WINNIPEG — A prolonged winter and recent spring flooding have pushed back the camping season in several Manitoba campgrounds.

The province warned Tuesday that travel isn’t advised in Nopiming Provincial Park and all canoe routes are closed in Nopiming and Manigotagan River provincial parks. Some trails in Whiteshell Provincial Park are also closed.

The advisory came as the province also asked the public to check and monitor conditions before heading out to provincial parks and campgrounds this spring.

Openings originally scheduled for May 13 have been delayed at the following campgrounds:

Nopiming and Manigotagan River provincial parks, all backcountry canoe routes and campsites are closed until further notice

Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake and Tulabi Falls campgrounds in Nopiming Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2 due to overland flooding

St. Malo Provincial Park, campground opening is delayed until at least May 20 due to soft ground, wet conditions and no washrooms due to frozen water lines

Adam Lake, Max Lake and William Lake campgrounds in Turtle Mountain and William Lake provincial parks, opening is delayed until at least May 20 due to wet conditions and saturated ground

Brereton Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, closure of some seasonal sites due to flooding

Caddy Lake campground, including all nightly camping and some seasonal sites and Falcon-Toniata seasonal campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park, opening will be delayed until at least May 20 due to wet conditions and saturated ground

Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore seasonal sites and West Hawk Lake including West Hawk Trailer Village in Whiteshell Provincial Park have some site closures until at least May 20, including all full service sites and some sites in low lying areas

White Lake Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park is closed until at least June 2 due to high water levels and flooding

Rivers Provincial Park campground, partial closure of some sites in low lying areas until at least May 20, due to wet conditions

Stephenfield Provincial Park, some sites will be closed until at least May 20 due to water supply

Lake St. George Provincial Park campground is closed until further notice due to flooded access roads

With May long weekend right around the corner, areas such as the Duck Mountains, Porcupine Hills and those in northern Manitoba, are still reporting a substantial amount of snow and may also experience further delays, the province added.

“Closures may be extended if flooding and high water conditions continue,” a release said. “Reservation holders and seasonal campers will be contacted and their fees refunded if their campsite is affected by a closure. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before being notified of a site closure, otherwise cancellation policies will apply.”

Officials will provide an update next week for campgrounds scheduled to open May 20.