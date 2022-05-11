Burt Block Parties Returning to Downtown Winnipeg

The streets surrounding the Burton Cummings Theatre will be rocking in downtown Winnipeg this summer.

The Burt Block Party is back this August, providing music-lovers with tunes to fill the skies of the city’s core on two warm summer weekends.

I Mother Earth and Bif Naked will join The Watchmen Saturday, August 13, while Streetheart and Headpins join Nazareth on Friday, August 19.

Talent details for August 12 and 20 will be announced shortly.

“After everything we’ve endured this winter, a series of outdoor concerts is certainly something we can all look forward to,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president, venues & entertainment for True North Sports + Entertainment.

“The Burt is enjoying one of the busiest event schedules ever and we are excited to make the 2022 edition of the Burt Block Parties part of this strong return of the live music scene.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the concerts, which are expected to draw 4,000 fans each night to the area between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $49.50 plus fees for early bird sales until Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. then increase to $59.50 plus fees. VIP packages are available for $99.50 plus fees and include a VIP laminate that will provide access to the VIP viewing deck to watch the show, exclusive bar service, and access to the Burt’s indoor washrooms.