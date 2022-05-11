Charges Laid in Homicide on Wasagamack First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man following a homicide on Wasagamack First Nation.

Police were called to a residence in the community just before 10 p.m. on Monday, where they located a 27-year-old man deceased. Officers also located a 33-year-old woman from Garden Hill First Nation, who was suffering from a stab wound. She was treated at the local nursing station and released.

Jon Hastings, 30, of Wasagamack First Nation was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.