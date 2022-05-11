City Launches Accessible Vehicle for Hire Service

The City of Winnipeg has launched a two-year pilot project to offer an accessible vehicle for hire service.

The on-demand accessible vehicles will include vehicles from multiple taxi and personal transportation providers.

“Long wait times for wheelchair accessible vehicles for hire have created a barrier for Winnipeggers who rely on this important service,” said Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

“Through the Winnipeg WAV pilot, our objective is to reduce wait times, while encouraging dispatchers to increase the accessible operating capacity.”

The city says accessible vehicle drivers can earn up to $2,250 per year in financial incentives for participating in the pilot, while owners can earn up to $2,500 per year. Drivers who own their vehicles are eligible for both incentives.

Winnipeg WAV is available to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Users can also access the service by visiting winnipeg.ca/wav or by calling (204) 986-4WAV (4928).