Foundation Needs 25 Specialized Bikes for Disabled Children

The Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation says they are hoping to raise enough money to buy 25 children bicycles this spring.

But these aren’t just any bicycles – they are specialized to allow children who have physical or developmental disabilities the chance to do what so many kids do every spring – ride a bike.

“Seeing a youth ride a bike for the first time is incredibly heartwarming,” said Jane Kidd-Hantscher, Executive Director of Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation.

“Donations toward 25 Bikes will provide the gift of independence, freedom and adventure for years to come.”

The specialized bicycles aren’t cheap, as they generally cost anywhere from $1,500 – $6,500.

The foundation says they need to raise $100,000 to supply the needed bikes this year so far.

More information can be found at 25bikes.com.