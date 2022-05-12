Teen Arrested After Police Say He Stabbed Two People in Shelter

Winnipeg police say a teen has been arrested after he stabbed two people at a shelter in the North End.

Police said they were called to the scene Tuesday just before midnight and found a male, 17, armed with a machete inside a shelter. He was taken into custody, while two victims were found inside the shelter as well.

Police said the whole thing started when the accused teen and one of the victims got into an argument, which then morphed into a fight when the teen armed himself and stabbed the victim in the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, said police.

Someone who tried to intervene was also hurt, but he did not need medical attention, police added.

The teen is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He is in custody.