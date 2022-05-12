Warrant Issued For Man Suspected of Killing Ryan Spence

Winnipeg police say they have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man after the death of Ryan Spence.

Spence, 39, was shot and killed in a Winnipeg hotel on Smith Street just after midnight on May 1.

Police now say they’re looking to arrest and charge Christopher Curtis Bone, 31, for second degree murder in relation to Spence’s death.

Bone is described as 6′ 2″ tall and weighing about 355 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous, say police, and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information should call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or 911.