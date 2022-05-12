Winnipeggers Invited to Weigh in on New St. Boniface Bike Path

Winnipeggers can have their say on new proposed bike and active transportation plans that will connect downtown with St. Boniface.

The project will look at different options to improve accessibility and connectivity between the Esplanade Riel Footbridge and the Provencher Bridge, as well as the path on Archibald Street south of Narin Avenue.

The study will also look at connections to the Notre Dame Street pedestrian bridge over the Seine River, Tache Promenade and the Southeast Corridor.

There are three options west of the Seine River, and one east of the Seine River, including:

West Option A: Provencher Boulevard (as a standalone route through the area)

West Option B: A combination route that serves neighbourhoods both north and south of Provencher Boulevard with parallel routes on both de la Cathedrale Avenue (south of Provencher Boulevard) and Notre Dame Street (north of Provencher Boulevard)

West Option C: A combination route that serves neighbourhoods both north and south of Provencher with parallel routes on both de la Cathedrale (south of Provencher) and Dumoulin Street (north of Provencher)

East recommended design: Nadeau Street / Notre Dame Street / La Fleche Street / La Verendrye Street to connect to Archibald Street

People can have their say until June 14.

Find the designs and survey here: winnipeg.ca/stbtodowntown.