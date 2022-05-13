CAA Manitoba’s First Free Bike Tune Up Clinic Happening Saturday

CAA Manitoba and Bike Winnipeg are partnering this weekend to help people tune up their bikes for spring.

The event will be held on Saturday at CAA’s administrative offices at 987 Milt Stegall Dr. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., says Heather Mack, spokesperson for the auto club.

“We hope to empower anyone who owns a bike to learn how to tune it up themselves this spring,” she said.

“There are a lot of barriers to cycling that keep people off their bicycles,” says Mark Cohoe, Bike Winnipeg’s executive director.

“If we can help remove one of those barriers, we’re happy to do so.”

The groups say they can provide basic tools and air compressors, but can’t provide parts. The event is free and open to everyone.