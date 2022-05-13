Manitoba’s Fishing Season Kicks Off This Weekend

Break out the rods and reels, it’s time to go fishin’.

The province’s recreational angling season officially begins on Sat. May 14 in Manitoba’s southern region, and then on Sat. May 21 in the northwest and north central regions.

“Anglers will be able to enjoy Manitoba’s great outdoors with the start of the fishing season this weekend,” said Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister.

“This is an exciting time for Manitobans and visitors who have been waiting to cast a line in their favourite lake or river.”

The province says despite the start, some areas still have unstable ice due to the late spring. Fishers are reminded to follow all boating laws and safety measures, to wear life jackets and to check ice conditions before casting that first rod.

“Due to late spring conditions, some fish may still be spawning during the start of the angling season. Anglers are asked to protect fish stocks by releasing fish who are discharging eggs back into the water,” said Fielding, noting this will protect fish stocks.

Licences are required in Manitoba for angling, unless you are exempt. Licences can be bought online at manitobaelicensing.ca.

Several provincial watercraft inspection stations will also start operating this weekend, said the province.