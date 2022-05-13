Pair Driving Without Headlights on Busted for Drug Trafficking

Winnipeg police say they pulled a car over for driving without lights on and ended up with a bigger score.

Police say members of the Guns and Gangs Unit stopped a car driving down Dufferin Avenue without its headlights on at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Inside the car, in plain view, was packaging materials that are commonly used in drug trafficking, say police.

Police arrested the male driver, 37, and a female passenger, 28, and searched both them and the car.

Inside the car, police found:

about 10 oz. of fentanyl ($35,000 street value)

about $26,000 in cash

Airsoft Replica handgun

packaging materials and drug paraphernalia

The man is facing charged for trafficking fentanyl and possession of proceeds obtained by crime, while both face an additional weapons charge.

They were released on an undertaking.