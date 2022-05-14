Feds Funding Over $1M for Starlink Internet in Rural Manitoba

The federal government will spend more than $1 million to fund high-speed Internet to 1,162 rural Manitoba households.

Ottawa’s Universal Broadband Fund is providing $1,045,800 to connect communities to Starlink’s satellite network, including St. Laurent, Twin Lakes Beach, Laurentia Beach and Oak Point, Manitoba.

The funding will allow the RM of St. Laurent to reimburse households in these four communities for the initial cost of connecting to Starlink.

“This announcement heralds a project that will go a long way in helping to make access to better, faster Internet connectivity within the boundaries of the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent more affordable,” said St. Laurent Reeve Cheryl Smith.

The funding provided will boost our communities in terms of economic development, helping to foster growth by attracting businesses and retaining our youth and student populations. Until now, Internet service for our residents has been poor to non-existent. For our communities, this is truly a game changer.”

The announcement is progress towards the federal government’s goal of ensuring 98 percent of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026.