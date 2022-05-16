Flatlander’s Beer Festival Returns to Canada Life Centre

The beer is back.

The Flatlander’s Beer Festival is coming back to Canada Life Centre in June.

This year’s festival, which is happening after a two-year hiatus, will feature more than 365 beers and ciders from 87 vendors from around the world.

It will also include a selection of 165 products that are exclusive to the festival, or are available in limited release.

There are three tasting timeslots, including June 17 from 7-10 p.m., June 18 from 1-4 p.m., and later that evening again from 7-10 p.m.

Food trucks will also be at the event to fill your bellies with more than just beers.

Tickets are $49.95 plus taxes and fees and go on sale through Ticketmaster May 17.