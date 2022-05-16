RCMP Officer Crashes Police Car Into Parking Lot Pole

RCMP say no one was seriously hurt after an officer smashed his police car into a pole in a parking lot.

The Pas RCMP say they were transporting a prisoner in a police car when the officer behind the wheel crashed into a parking lot pole at a business on Fisher Avenue.

The man in the back, 51, had to be given first aid by the officer until an ambulance arrived. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

The officer was also taken to hospital, treated and released.

RCMP say the Independent Investigation Unit is investigating, as is an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.