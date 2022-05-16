Winnipeg Man Dies While In Presence of Police Officers: IIU

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man apparently hurt himself while in the presence of officers.

The IIU says the incident happened in Winnipeg on Saturday, but did not give a time or a place.

They say Winnipeg police were called to the scene to deal with a domestic dispute where a man had armed himself with a knife.

Winnipeg police say the man hurt himself with the knife, and police had to Taser him to subdue him.

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

The IIU is investigating, and say anyone with information or video footage should call the IIU at 844-667-6060.