Winnipeg police say they’re investigating the death of a man on Edison Avenue.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Edison Avenue on Saturday at about 5:25 a.m. after human remains were found.

Police are calling the case “suspicious” and say the death is believed to be a homicide.

This would be the 17th homicide for the city in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508.