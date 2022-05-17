Deer Lodge Centre Foundation Hopes to Raise $250K for Dementia Unit

Deer Lodge Centre Foundation says they are hoping to raise $250,000 to help pay for renovations and enhancements at their T7 Dementia Unit.

Deer Lodge Centre Foundation is seeking to raise $250,000 to pay for enhancements to the T7 Dementia Unit at Deer Lodge Centre. The renovations are expected to start in the fall of 2022.

“We are extremely excited about this project and the exciting changes it will bring for our Dementia care residents,” said Deer Lodge Centre Foundation Executive Director Nicole LaTourelle.

“This is a unique population with unique needs and after the renovations are complete, the T7 unit will be providing a much more modern standard of care.”

Renovations will include kitchen and dining area improvements, the addition of memory centres, areas of the unit designed to mimic outside, and other rooms to help stimulate memory and provide a calming environment, says the foundation.

Deer Lodge Centre houses five dementia care units on towers three and seven, with ten additional temporary care beds on tower five. These beds house 103 residents with dementia, the foundation adds.

More information can be found at deerlodgecentrefoundation.com.