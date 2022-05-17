Permanent Public Washroom to go up in Exchange District

The City of Winnipeg says soon, a permanent public washroom will go up in the city’s Exchange District.

A ceremonial opening was held for Amoowigamig, a new public washroom facility next to Circle of Life Thunderbird House on Main Street.

The new public washroom will be available for public use on May 30.

The city says they partnered with Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre for staffing and operational support, which will see the facility staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“This project is about … giving dignity and respect to those who will rely on it,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services, and Parks.

“This beautiful facility has been built with safety in mind, with ample lighting and safety-graded glass.”

The budget for the project was $875,000, with two federal grants making up the funding.