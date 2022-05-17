Table For 1200 Returns With More

For the first time since 2019, a unique fundraiser that brings Winnipeggers together for the largest meal in the city is back for more.

Table for 1200 More will take place on May 28 from 7-9 p.m., rain or shine. As always, the location will be announced the same day.

The event is a fundraiser for Storefront Manitoba, which will use the money raised for things like the Winnipeg Design Festival, Cool Gardens installations at the Forks, and more.

Food will be prepared by chefs Ben Kramer and Christa Guenther of Feast Cafe Bistro.

Tickets and more information can be found at tablefor1200more.ca.