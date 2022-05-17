Winnipeg Police Raid Nets 23 Guns

Winnipeg police say they have taken nearly 20 guns off the street.

Police say they have been investigating a firearms trafficking case along with the RCMP.

They were then granted a search warrant and a public safety warrant for a home in the first 100 block of Agassiz Drive.

On May 5, police and RCMP raided the home and arrested a man, 22. Inside the house, police found 19 guns, all unlocked and one loaded, as well as four airsoft guns.

Five days later, police say a second man, 23, turned himself in to Winnipeg Police Headquarters.

The 22-year-old man is facing eight firearms charges, including three counts of improper storage, four counts of possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, and one count of unauthorized possession.

The second man faces 10 charges, including six counts of improper storage, three counts of possession of an illegal firearm and one count of unauthorized possession.

Both were released on undertakings, as mandated by the Criminal Code, say police.