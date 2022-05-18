Cyclist Injured in Hit and Run with Garbage Truck

Winnipeg police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a cyclist and a garbage truck.

Police say a man in his thirties was struck at around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Erin Street and Sargent Avenue.

The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Investigators found the cyclist was struck by the garbage truck at the intersection, but the driver took off.

Police are looking to identify the truck and driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.