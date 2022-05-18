Flooding Forces More Manitoba Campgrounds to Halt Openings

Manitobans hoping to kick off the camping season this May long weekend will have limited options as flooding remains prevalent in many campgrounds.

According to Manitoba Parks, travel isn’t being recommended in Duck Mountain Provincial Park, with multiple washouts on PR 366 and 367 restricting access to the park.

Travel is also not being recommended in Nopiming and Manigotagan Provincial Parks, with all backcountry canoe routes and campsites remaining closed within Nopiming and Manigotagan River.

A flood warning for all lakes and rivers in Whiteshell Provincial Park has also been issued. PR 307 is closed between Betula Lake and the junction of PR 309. Water on PR 312 at Caddy Lake has created impassable conditions for small vehicles.

The following campgrounds have closures and delayed openings in place:

Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Singush Lake and Wellman Lake campgrounds in Duck Mountain Provincial Park are closed until at least May 27 due to road washouts

Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake and Tulabi Falls campgrounds in Nopiming Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2 due to overland flooding and road washouts

Manipogo Provincial Park campground, partial closure of sites until at least May 27 due to overland flooding

Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw and Otter Falls campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park have partial closure of some sites until at least May 27 due to overland flooding

Betula Lake and White Lake campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2 due to high water levels and flooding

St. Malo Provincial Park campground, partial closure of some sites until at least June 2 due to overland flooding

Rivers Provincial Park campground, partial closure of some sites in low lying areas until at least June 2, due to overland flooding

Watchorn Provincial Park campground, partial closure of sites in low lying areas until at least May 27

Lake St. George Provincial Park campground is closed until further notice due to flooded access roads

As of Wednesday afternoon, all other provincial park campgrounds will be open for the May long weekend.

Updated provincial park conditions can be found at ManitobaParks.com, while highway and road conditions are updated at Manitoba511.ca.