Winnipeg Man Caught Nearly 50 Times Speeding on Motorcycle

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after being caught nearly 50 times on traffic cameras speeding on his motorcycle.

Police say between May 3, 2021 and September 11, 2021, the driver of the sports motorcycle was captured speeding by Winnipeg intersection cameras on 48 separate occasions.

The average speed he was travelling above the posted limit was 39 km/h, while he was also clocked going 180 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Speeding tickets alone for the four dozen offences would total $27,116.

Officers arrested the suspect on May 17 at a residence in the Radisson neighbourhood. They also seized the motorcycle involved.

The 23-year-old man faces numerous charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.