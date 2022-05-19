Cleared for Takeoff: New Aviation Museum Opening in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — After three years of planning, the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is charting a new path into the future.

The RAMWC’s stunning new facility at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport is an architectural sight to behold. And that’s even before you set foot inside.

The 86,000-square-foot building will officially open to visitors this Saturday, with some familiar aircraft and artefacts on display, along with many new additions.

“The aircraft on display in our museum represent the rich history of Canadian aviation and the wealth of stories that accompanies it,” said Terry Slobodian, RAMWC president and CEO.

“We’re excited to be able to tell those stories in the new Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.”

Museum officials say a focus on storytelling, the contributions of Indigenous peoples to Canadian aviation history, and a commitment to Truth and Reconciliation are front and centre.

Aside from the exhibit space, the museum includes a Galaxy Exploration Zone play area for children, an observation lounge overlooking the airport runways, meeting spaces, a

new boutique gift shop, and other amenities.

The cost of the new RAMWC came with $10 million each from the provincial and federal governments, along with more than $22.5 million in private and corporate donations.

“We would not be able to fulfill our mission to educate, inspire, and entertain without their contributions, and those of our community,” Slobodian added.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Single-admission tickets can be purchased online, with annual passes also available.