Charges Laid in Homicide Near Winnipeg Bridge

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge earlier this month.

Richard Contois, 31, was fatally assaulted on May 6 and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence and possession of a weapon.

The accused has also been charged in relation to an aggravated assault that occurred on February 2, 2022 in the 300 block of Charles Street. Two adults were seriously assaulted and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The teen remains in custody.