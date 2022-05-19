Remains of Woman Found Near Winnipeg Apartment Block

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police say they have found partial remains of a woman near an apartment block in the city’s north end.

Police say they have been investigating the discovery since Monday morning and have identified the victim as 24-year-old Rebecca Contois.

Police say officers are also searching a city landfill and it’s possible there may be additional victims.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, who is 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody.

Const. Rob Carver says Contois and Skibicki were previously known to each other.

He called the discovery of the woman’s remains a “horrifically, grisly scene.”

Angie Tuesday, who is a family resource and support advocate, says she has been in touch with the woman’s family who are in an, “intense period of grieving.”

She says they have asked for privacy.