Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for an injured female.

The deceased victim was located within a common area of the apartment.

Her death is considered suspicious and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).