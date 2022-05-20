Man Rescued from Flooded Manitoba Highway

A Winnipeg man was rescued from his vehicle Thursday after it became submerged in floodwaters just north of St. Adolphe.

Manitoba RCMP received a call from the distressed 21-year-old motorist at around 8:15 a.m., who told them water was coming into his Honda Civic and had already reached his steering vehicle. He was unable to get out through the doors or windows.

Officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment and the local fire department safely rescued the driver.

Police determined the man had driven past the barricades on PR 200 and became stranded attempting to drive through the water.

“We all know that there is overland flooding throughout areas of our province and that this flooding has resulted in a number of road closures,” said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. “The barricades are in place to keep everyone safe. No one should ever try to bypass them under any circumstance.”

The man was issued a $237 fine for disobeying a prohibition or restriction imposed on the use of a highway.