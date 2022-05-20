Construction on West Perimeter Expected to Cause Delays

An upcoming construction project along the west Perimeter Highway is expected to cause traffic delays next week.

From May 24-27, the province says the west Perimeter southbound at Portage Avenue will be down to one lane.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and reopened to two lanes when crews aren’t on site. Speed limit reductions will also be in place.

The southbound lanes of the west Perimeter Highway to the westbound Portage Avenue exit ramp 42B will be closed periodically during the project. A detour will be provided when the ramp is temporarily closed.

The construction project includes grinding and removing the existing road surface and then resurfacing it with new asphalt.