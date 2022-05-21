Police Discover Dogs’ Remains in Vacant Home’s Freezer

Winnipeg police came across a disturbing discovery Thursday inside a vacant home in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue West.

Officers entered the residence after finding it appeared to be insecure. Nobody was located inside, but police did locate a freezer containing numerous garbage bags.

The remains of eight dogs were found and had been individually wrapped in garbage bags. The Animal Services Agency also responded and believes the dogs were three to four months old with medium fur, long snouts, and long legs at the time of their deaths. The cause is undetermined due to decomposition.

Police suspect the residence had been vacant for approximately six years and that multiple transient people had access to the home during that time.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect can report it to the provincial animal care line at (204) 945-8000.